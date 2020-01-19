The 2020 SAG Awards Are Finally Here! See All the Famous Stars As They Arrive on the Red Carpet

The awards season continues, as now that the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards are in our rearview mirror, it’s time we tackle the 2020 SAG Awards — and of course, all your favorite stars that hit the red carpet.

On Sunday, January 19, plenty of notable faces showed up to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles, California, looking to turn some heads — and boy did they ever. Stars you may know like Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong’o, Glenn Close and even Leonardo DiCaprio arrived to much fanfare. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 45 — who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role — will also be presenting Robert De Niro with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

“I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It’s an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA,” The Irishman actor, 76, previously said of being chosen as the the 2020 recipient. Leonardo and Robert shared the set in 1993’s This Boy’s Life and in 1996’s Marvin‘s Room. However, the iconic actor is best known for his performances in classics like The Godfather Part 2, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and others.

Robert isn’t the only lucky star to have received the SAG Life Achievement Award — other legends have as well in the past. Everyone from Mary Tyler Moore to Dick Van Dyke to Lily Tomlin have reeled in the same accolade. Most recently, MASH alum Alan Alda graced the SAG stage to accept the award.

“You know, it’s really hard to describe to you what it feels like to look out and see my fellow actors, my colleagues, my heroes, to welcome me up there like this,” Alda, 83, said during his acceptance speech in 2019. “It’s an extraordinary feeling.”

“When we get a chance to act, it’s our job, at least in part, to get inside a character’s head and to search for a way to see life from that person’s point of view” he continued. “It may never be more urgent to see the world through another person’s eyes. And when the culture is divided so sharply, actors can help, at least a little, by doing what we do.”

Scroll on down to see all of your favorite stars looking their best!