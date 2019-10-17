She has been in tons of memorable films, but these days you can find Rita Wilson focusing on music. In fact, her new career has even made her change the way she approaches her Hollywood career.

The actress took a little stroll with comedian Kevin Nealon recently for the Saturday Night Live alum’s YouTube series, Hiking With Kevin, and discussed many things — including if she is still all about her first career. “No, I’m not losing interest in acting. In a way, [singing has] reinvigorated it because now I feel like I only want to do things that are really interesting and engaging when it comes to acting,” the Girls alum, 62, explained in Closer Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the episode.

“I have played a lot of warm, kind, nurturing, understanding, mothers, sisters, best friends, wives,” she continued. “I kind of feel like I’ve closed that chapter so now I’m looking for something much more challenging and much more unique or something I haven’t done before.”

This is not the first time that Rita has opened up about her singing career — she once gushed about taking the next big step and trying another one of her passions.

“You just get to a certain point in your life, which is like, I don’t care. I don’t care. I’m doing what I love to do,” the Jingle All the Way star exclusively told Closer Weekly. “And if other people like it, great, but I’m not trying to make them like it or not like it. And that makes it so enjoyable and so fun. And then I loved writing and making music, so I’m now on my fourth album.”

In fact, Rita even said that her husband, fellow actor Tom Hanks, had quite the reaction when she informed him that she wanted to sing. “Go, go, go!” Rita revealed the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star said.

The multi-talented star is also just getting started with her singing — she has plenty of goals too, including having a big-time hit. “I would say it would be nice to have a song on the radio that plays a lot. Either one that I’ve written that somebody else sings or one of my own,” the My Big Fat Greek Wedding producer revealed. So great!

