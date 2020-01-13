Stiff competition! The nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday, January 13, and the categories are all stacked with heavy hitters in the industry. The 2020 Oscars — which will air on ABC on February 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET — will bring together the biggest and brightest in film from the past year. The glitzy show will not have a host for the second year in a row but it still promises to be a night full of surprises.

Following the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, the Oscars have named some similar favorites in the nomination list. Joker leads with the most nominations — a whopping 11 nods — while The Irishman trails closely behind with 10. It’s sure to be an exciting night.

See the full nomination list below!

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell



Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4, Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman, Elton John and Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough, Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up,” Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Ervio

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister



Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite