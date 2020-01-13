‘Joker’ Leads the Pack in the 2020 Oscar Nominations — See the Full List!
Stiff competition! The nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday, January 13, and the categories are all stacked with heavy hitters in the industry. The 2020 Oscars — which will air on ABC on February 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET — will bring together the biggest and brightest in film from the past year. The glitzy show will not have a host for the second year in a row but it still promises to be a night full of surprises.
Following the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, the Oscars have named some similar favorites in the nomination list. Joker leads with the most nominations — a whopping 11 nods — while The Irishman trails closely behind with 10. It’s sure to be an exciting night.
See the full nomination list below!
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Leading Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4, Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman, Elton John and Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough, Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up,” Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Ervio
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite