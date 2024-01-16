Despite a contentious year full of ups and downs, grandmother and granddaughter duo Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley reunited at the Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15.

The Daisy Jones and the Six actress, 34, looked lovely in a plunging neckline gown with a mini skirt detail, while the Presley matriarch, 78, wore a fitted black silk top and coordinated skirt. Priscilla’s signature red hair graced her shoulders, while Riley rocked a half-and-half hairstyle. The reunion comes after not only losing Lisa Marie Presley in January 2023 to cardiac arrest triggered by a bowel obstruction, but just months after settling a messy estate battle.

Riley and Priscilla were both thrusted into the national spotlight when Lisa Marie suddenly passed, and Priscilla shared an emotional statement at the time of her daughter’s death. “It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” she wrote of Lisa Marie, who died amid the award season that heavily favored biopic Elvis. Riley, meanwhile, stayed tight-lipped on the subject, instead focusing on her own thriving career and fighting her grandmother over issues pertaining to Graceland, the Presley family estate.

Just weeks after Lisa Marie died, Priscilla filed to contest the stipulations of her daughter’s will, which granted Graceland – of which Lisa Marie inherited from her late father, Elvis Presley – to Riley and her brother Benjamin Keough. Benjamin tragically died in 2020, leaving Riley as the sole beneficiary of the estate. Priscilla, however, threw the proceedings for a loop.

The entanglement began in 2016 when Priscilla – who was married to Elvis from 1967 until 1973 – alleged that Lisa Marie’s will replacing her as a trustee was forged. Riley was eventually forced to file a new petition, asking to be instilled as the beneficiary of the estate. After a back and forth legal battle between the grandmother and granddaughter, Riley and Priscilla agreed to make Lisa Marie’s teenaged twins, Finley and Harper Lockwood, sub-trustees. Priscilla didn’t walk away with nothing, however, and received a lump payment of $1 million.

While their relationship certainly withstood tension, Riley and Priscilla found “peace,” according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, and were able to come to “a middle ground that [made] them both happy.” They not only reunited in June 2023 to support Lisa Marie’s twins, but proved at the Emmy Awards that their relationship is nothing if not friendly.

Priscilla, meanwhile, has continued to reflect on losing her daughter at the young age of 54, telling Piers Morgan that the pain of Lisa Marie’s death was “unbearable.”

“It’s like a large part of your life is taken away. You just don’t know what’s going to come at you, you know?” she said, noting that she lost her grandson Benjamin, her mother and her daughter within a three-year period. “I lost my mother, I lost my grandson and I lost my daughter. It’s still shocking that we don’t have her.”