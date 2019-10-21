You go, girl! Priscilla Presley has lived quite an amazing life and has a net worth that reflects it. The actress and businesswoman — born in Brooklyn on May 24, 1945 — was famously married Elvis Presley, but she is accomplished on her own too. The exact amount varies by source, as Celebrity Net Worth suggests she is valued at $50 million while The Richest puts her value at $150 million. Either way, the 74-year-old is set for life.

As mentioned above, Priscilla was married to Elvis from 1967 until 1973 and gave birth to the rock ‘n’ roll legend’s only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley, on February 1, 1968. About two decades later — on March 1, 1987 to be exact — she gave birth to son Navarone Garibaldi with her then-partner, Marco Garibaldi. While we don’t know Navarone’s net worth, Lisa Marie’s net worth is valued at $16 million.

The year she split from Elvis, Priscilla launched a boutique clothing store in Los Angeles called Bis & Beau which was successful but closed in 1976. In 1977 — after Elvis’ tragic death — it was up to her to act as executor for the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer’s sole heir, Lisa Marie. The upkeep of Graceland — Elvis’ mansion — proved to be a burden, but she ultimately turned the residence into one of the top tourist attractions in the United States. Priscilla formed Elvis Presley Enterprises in 1979 and served as its chairwoman and president for years.

Another reason for Priscilla’s impressive bank account is likely the fact that she has been in some memorable TV shows and movies. On the small screen, she is known for playing Jenna Wade for 133 episodes of Dallas in a supporting role in seasons 2, 3 and 7 before playing a main role between seasons 8 and 11. On the big screen, it’s her role of Jane Spencer in the hilarious The Naked Gun franchise that earned her acclaim across all three films in the iconic trilogy.

While these roles in her past — her last IMDb credit is from 1999 — apparently Priscilla is hopeful there will be a comeback in her future but is also not in a rush to jump at just any project that comes her way.

“She always daydreams about getting a fun small role on a great show, like Big Little Lies, which she loves,” a source close to the exclusively told Closer Weekly earlier this summer. “But she’s not looking to get back in front of the camera. She’s been approached to do some reality shows, but she turns them all down.”

It seems as though Priscilla has her sights set on being behind the scenes when it comes to what she wants to do in Hollywood. It was recently announced that she would be co-creating and co-producing an adult animated series for Netflix called Agent King about Elvis’ fictional adventures as a musician by day, spy by night. As for her involvement in Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis project, it seems as though Priscilla is just being supportive and offering some opinions.

