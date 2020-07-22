Priscilla Presley is breaking her silence following the “devastating” death of her grandson Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide on July 12.

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul,” Priscilla, 75, shared on Facebook on Wednesday, July 22. “Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother.”

“Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death,” she continued. “Rest in peace, Ben. You were loved.”

Priscilla’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, shares Benjamin and her 31-year-old daughter, Riley Keough, with her first husband, Danny Keough. Lisa also raises her two youngest children, Harper and Finley, both 11, with her fourth ex-husband Michael Lockwood. According to Benjamin’s autopsy report, he died from an intraoral shotgun wound. Since learning of his death, his friends and family members have spoken out about how great it was to know him.

“There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of,” Riley shared on Instagram on July 18. “Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart.”

Benjamin’s friend Brandon Howard also said Lisa’s son was a great guy. The singer noted Benjamin would always be there for everybody “in any kind of situation.” But when it came to his own life, he had a hard time being happy. “Sometimes he struggled with depression, which is a serious thing with [the coronavirus pandemic] and everything happening right now and everybody being locked in the house,” Brandon told People. “It takes a lot. I wish I could have been there.”