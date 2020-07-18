Lisa Marie Presley‘s daughter Riley Keough broke her silence after brother Benjamin Keough’s death with a heartbreaking tribute.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me,” Riley, 31, wrote via Instagram. “You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Benjamin died on Sunday, July 12. The grandson of the late rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley was just 27 years old. He was suspected to have died by suicide after he was found at a Calabasas, California home, “suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. On Tuesday, July 14, the results of Benjamin’s autopsy confirmed he died by suicide and his cause of death was due to an intraoral shotgun wound.

His mother was “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated” following the news of his death, her rep Roger Widynowski told In Touch in a statement. “But [she’s] trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Lisa Marie married ex-husband Danny Keough in 1988 and welcomed two children together: Riley was born on May 29, 1989, and Benjamin was born on October 21, 1992. Lisa Marie and Danny divorced in 1994. She went on to marry late pop star Michael Jackson (1994-1996) and actor Nicolas Cage (2002-2004). She wed guitarist Michael Lockwood in 2006 and they welcomed twin daughters Finley and Harper in 2008 before going their separate ways in 2016.

Following Benjamin’s death, the Presley family was “worried about Lisa,” a source told Closer. “The family is gathering together.”

“Lisa was very close to Ben,” the insider added. The pair even got matching tattoos of “a Celtic eternity knot” on Mother’s Day 2009, which represented “eternal love and connection.”