Lisa Marie Presley’s Family Friend Says Her Son Benjamin ‘Struggled With Depression’ Before His Death

Lisa Marie Presley‘s son, Benjamin Keough, sometimes “struggled with depression” before his death, family friend Brandon Howard reveals.

“Which is a serious thing with [the coronavirus pandemic] and everything happening right now and everybody being locked in the house,” Brandon told People on Tuesday, July 14. “It takes a lot. I wish I could have been there.”

At age 27, Benjamin died by suicide due to an intraoral shotgun wound, according to the autopsy report. He was found in his Calabasas, California, home and was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, July 12.

Brandon, who is a musician, also said Benjamin felt a lot of “pressure” living up to his family’s name. As Elvis Presley‘s grandson, that “absolutely” played a part in why he took his own life.

“It’s a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image,” he explained. “It’s almost like you’re pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor. It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends. You never know what triggers it. You never know … It’s so random.”

Benjamin and Brandon first met after Lisa married Michael Jackson in May 1994. But before the pair got together, Michael’s father, Joe Jackson, was managing Brandon’s mother, Miki Howard, in the ’80s. It didn’t take long before Brandon and Benjamin became friends and established a “brotherhood.”

Copetti/Photofab/Shutterstock

“He has always been there for everybody,” the entertainer said. “In any kind of situation, he would be the one who would come crash with you on the couch for weeks until you’re actually feeling better.”

Although Benjamin didn’t have any kids, he is survived by Lisa and his three siblings, Finley and Harper, both 11, and Riley, 31. “The family is devastated,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly at the time. “They’re all worried about Lisa now. The family is gathering together.”

Benjamin is Lisa’s only son. At times, fans would compare him to his late grandfather because they looked so similar. “It is just uncanny,” the “Lights Out” singer previously told CMT.

Our prayers are with Lisa’s family during this tough time.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).