Priscilla Presley is going to be a great-grandmother for the second time! The Dallas actress’ granddaughter Riley Keough is expecting her second child with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, Closer can ​confirm.

The couple are already parents to their daughter, Tupelo Storm, whom they welcomed via surrogate in 2022. The Daisy Jones & the Six actress and the Mad Max: Fury Road stuntman have largely kept their family life under wraps as new parents. However, Riley, 34, did share the sweet meaning behind her first child’s name one year after her birth.

The little one’s moniker is a tribute to Riley’s grandfather Elvis Presley, who was born in Tupelo, Mississippi. The “Hound Dog” singer died on August 16, 1977, but his legacy certainly lives on in his family, including Riley and her two younger sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood.

“It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie,” she told Vanity Fair of her baby’s unique moniker in August. “I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it’s not like Memphis or something.’”

She continued, “Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no,’” adding, “But it’s fine.”

The duo, who got married in February 2015, first publicly revealed they became parents at Riley’s mom Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennesse. Lisa Marie died on January 12 at age 54 of sequelae of small bowel obstruction, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Department released in a report viewed by Closer.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Banana Republic

Ben gave a speech to attendees on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row, reflecting on parenthood.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” he said at the time. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

Riley and Ben have not publicly spoken out about their baby on the way. One week before the news broke, the doting parents were spotted out grabbing lunch in Calabasas, California.

In Touch was first to report the news.