Her legacy will live on. Lisa Marie Presley tragically died on January 12, shocking fans around the world. The late “Storm & Grace” artist suffered from cardiac arrest just two days after she was last seen at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. After her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news of her death, news of Lisa’s funeral service and burial surfaced for fans who wanted to pay their respects.

Keep reading to learn more about how Lisa Marie will be honored.

Where Will Lisa Marie Presley Be Buried?

Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, a rep for Lisa’s daughter Riley Keough confirmed to multiple outlets on January 13, including the Associate Press.

The “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” singer shares Benjamin and Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough in addition to daughter Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne Lockwood with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Elvis Presley is also buried at the Memphis mansion.

When Will Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Take Place?

The Presley family has not publicly confirmed the date of Lisa Marie’s funeral service.

What Was Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death?

On January 12, Elvis and Priscilla’s only daughter suffered from cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home, per TMZ. She was swiftly rushed to the hospital after emergency responders reportedly administered CPR. Although the outlet reported that paramedics were able to regain a pulse, Lisa Marie’s mother announced her death later that evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement to People that day. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Photo by Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Graceland’s Instagram account released a statement as well following Lisa’s passing, writing, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Although an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, TMZ reported on January 13 that she died after suffering from a second cardiac arrest. Her family signed a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order because she was declared brain dead, according to the outlet.

Who Will Attend Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral?

While it’s still unclear which celebrities are expected to attend, several stars mourned the loss of Lisa Marie when news of her death broke. The cast and crew of Elvis spoke out, including Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, director Baz Luhrmann and the film’s star, Austin Butler.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Austin said in a statement to E! News on January 13. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Aside from the biopic cast, other stars including pop star Pink grieved Lisa Marie’s death.

“Oh, this one hurts my heart,” the “Try” artist captioned an Instagram post. “Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as s—t, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family, and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend.”