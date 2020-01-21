After nearly 50 years together, former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host Regis Philbin and wife Joy Philbin are stronger than ever. Though the longtime lovebirds don’t celebrate their milestone anniversary until March 1, Closer Weekly got the inside scoop on their recent date night and what they’re planning for the grand occasion.

“Regis and Joy are always celebrating their marriage, but 50 years is a long time,” a source close to the couple exclusively revealed to Closer. “They love Craig’s, it’s a regular staple for them. It’s not far from their condo in Beverly Hills. Their actual anniversary is in March, I think they’re planning something bigger with close friends and family.”

The 88-year-old former Live! host married the 78-year-old At Home With… host on March 1, 1970. Together, the Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous costars share two children, daughters Joanna, 46, and J.J., 45. Regis also shares daughter Amy, 59, and late son Daniel with ex-wife Catherine Faylen, whom hw was married to from 1955 until 1968.

Shutterstock

“Regis worships the ground Joy walks on. They truly are best friends,” the source added, continuing to gush about the iconic showbiz couple. “Everyone loves Regis and Joy, they’re great company, have amazing stories, and they compliments each other perfectly. It’s one of Hollywood’s longest lasting marriages and a true love story.”

If there’s anyone Regis adores as much as Joy or his kids, it would have to be former Live! partner in crime Kathie Lee Gifford, who headlined the talk show with him from 1998 until 2000. After her departure, she was replaced with Kelly Ripa, who sat beside Regis from 2001 until 2011 when he left. A full 35 years later, he’s still pals with Kathie Lee, 66.

“They’re like army buddies,” an insider, who called their relationship loving and supportive, told Closer. “They went through a unique time together, pioneering the early-morning TV format. They genuinely like and love each other.”

These days, Regis and Joy are enjoying some R&R. After all, they built an incredible career and life together.

