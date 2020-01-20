Happy couple! Regis Philbin and his wife, Joy Philbin, were all smiles as they were spotted on a rare outing on Friday, January 17. The iconic TV host and his longtime spouse held hands as they were photographed leaving Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles following a fun-filled date night.

Regis, 88, and Joy, 78, looked so in love as they headed home after chowing down on some scrumptious food at the Hollywood hotspot. The former Live! With Regis & Kelly host — who tied the knot with the TV personality in 1970 — looked better than ever as the couple enjoyed a night on the town together.

During their rare outing, Regis seemed the be in the best of spirits despite getting up there in age. The Cheaper by the Dozen actor looked extremely handsome as he donned a light blue dress shirt underneath a darker sweater and a blue plaid blazer. He also tied his look together with a pair of gray slacks and black dress shoes.

His wife, on the other hand, looked just as stunning as she rocked a sexy black minidress that featured lace detail at the neckline. As she accessorized her look with matching black tights, bootie heels and a trendy handbag, Joy also kept warm in a super cute leather jacket.

Besides having one of the longest relationships in Hollywood, fans have also come to know and love Regis and Joy — who are the proud parents of daughters Joanna Philbin, 46, and J. J. Philbin, 45, while Regis is also the doting dad of kids Amy Philbin, 59 and late son Daniel Philbin from his marriage to ex-wife Catherine Faylen — for their adorable marriage antics.

While chatting with Parade in September 2011, the beloved pair opened up about the secret to their decades-long love story. Although Joy had the sweetest response regarding their loving marriage, Regis couldn’t help but joke about why they’ve continued to be one of the strongest pairs.

“What is the secret, Joy? My fear of you?” the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host joked while Joy sweetly cut him off, “There’s just something about Regis,” she gushed. “There’s always something new on the horizon and it keeps our lives active and fun. I’d rather be with Regis than any other person in the world.”