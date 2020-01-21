For the past 50 years, Regis Philbin and wife Joy Phibin (née Senese) have been living a life full of love and happiness. Ever since they tied the knot in March 1970, the iconic TV host and his actress wife have raised their two daughters, Joanna, 46, and J.J., 45, into incredible adults, as well as continued to pave a successful career in Hollywood and TV.

As Regis, 88, starred as the host of Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee, which ultimately led to Live! With Regis & Kelly, for over two decades, Joy also appeared on TV and in movies. In 2005, the auburn-haired beauty appeared as herself alongside her hubby in Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous. Earlier in their marriage, Joy also portrayed herself in 1985’s Malibu Express and 1992’s Night in the City.

Besides making fun cameos in hit blockbuster movies, Joy often filled in a cohost on her hubby’s former hit morning show. When she wasn’t traveling the country with Regis — who is also the dad of daughter Amy, 59, and late son Daniel, from his first marriage with ex-wife Catherine Faylen — Joy was at home raising their two beautiful daughters.

Now that their older, Regis and Joy are spending their years enjoying marriage and retirement. In January 2020, the longtime lovebirds made a rare appearance at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles. Joy and Regis were all smiles as they stepped out for a date night at the Hollywood hotspot.

Following their fun-filled outing, sources close to the celebrity power couple — who are gearing up to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this upcoming March — told Closer Weekly all about their enviable love story.

“Regis and Joy are always celebrating their marriage, but 50 years is a long time,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer. “They love Craig’s, it’s a regular staple for them. It’s not far from their condo in Beverly Hills. Their actual anniversary is in March, I think they’re planning something bigger with close friends and family.”

They also dished adorable details regarding the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host’s love for his stunning wife.

“Regis worships the ground Joy walks on. They truly are best friends. Everyone loves Regis and Joy, they’re great company, have amazing stories and they compliment each other perfectly,” the source added. “It’s one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages and a true love story.”

