If there’s one driving force behind every decision Reese Witherspoon makes in her career these days, it’s got to be her kids — particularly daughter Ava Phillippe. The actress recently opened up about how Ava, now that she is 20 and can watch everything her mom does, factors in when choosing what roles and projects she wants to take on.

“Yeah, very much so. From the time I had her when I was 22 years old, it changed my entire world view. It made me a better person; less of an asshole, honestly,” Reese, 43, said during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour for the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. “And who I see as representations of women on film and how women are perceived and how women are written for is really important. And who directs and who creates is important as well.”

“But yes, thank you. It is really important to me,” she continued. “And we all struggle with trying to do the right thing and put great work into the world for our kids, so they see an accurate representation of what the world is.”

Shutterstock

Reese is doing just that, producing and starring in recent shows like Big Little Lies with an all-star group of ladies including Nicole Kidman, The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Little Fires Everywhere with Kerry Washington. On top of that, she is rumored to be bringing back her iconic role of Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3 too.

As for Reese and Ava’s relationship, it’s stronger than ever — even despite the famous kiddo going off to college. The two are known to have girls’ night outs, enjoy the occasional lunch date, and gush about each other on social media.

“This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work,” Ava sweetly wrote about Reese — who is also mom to Deacon Phillippe, 16, and Tennessee Toth, 7 — just last summer alongside a gorgeous photo of the blonde beauty. “She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all. .”