There’s nothing like spending some quality time with your daughter! Reese Witherspoon took some time off from her busy schedule to chow down on lunch with her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, on Thursday, November 21. The pair grabbed a couple of salads and sat outside when the mom of three took a pic of them together and shared it to Instagram.

“Lunch with my girl,” Reese, 43, captioned the snap. The Big Little Lies actress’ celebrity friends thought the photo was too cute as well, rushing to the comments to express their joy.

“Twins!!!” wrote Gabrielle Union with three heart emojis. Rita Wilson added, “Twinning.”

Back in September, Reese celebrated Ava’s 20th birthday on Instagram. “Watching your little girl grow into a gorgeous, thoughtful, compassionate, fun-loving young woman defies words. It has got to be the greatest gift I could ever receive. I love you @avaphillippe to the moon, around the stars and back! Happy 20th!” she wrote at the time, adding cake, sparkle and pink heart emojis.

Reese shares Ava — as well as son Deacon, 16 — with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. She’s also a proud mom to her 7-year-old son, Tennessee, with current husband Jim Toth. When it comes to parenting, Reese admits she tries to do the best that she can.

“No one’s really doing it perfectly,” the Walk the Line actress previously said to Southern Living. “You love your kids with your whole heart, and you do the best you can.”

“I just wanted to exhibit good qualities for my daughter,” she added. “I was a little competitive before I had kids — probably really competitive, to be honest. It really made me let go of that.”

Being around Reese has taught Ava a lot about the world. She learned many lessons from her mom that she would never forget.

“This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work,” Ava gushed via Instagram back in July. “She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all.” Ava topped off the sweet post with an emoji of a bouquet of flowers.

We can’t wait for more mother-daughter adventures this holiday season!