Everyone at one point or another wishes they could go back in time and talk to their younger self — if only to hand over some advice. And the following celebrities know exactly the wisdom they would pass down to themselves if they had the chance.

From Christie Brinkley to Melissa McCarthy to even Michelle Obama, everyone has some tips to share. In fact, the former first lady even opened up about those exact wise words.

“If I could give my younger self just one piece of advice, it would be this: Stop being so afraid!” Michelle told People in a special letter. “That’s really what strikes me when I look back — the sheer amount of time I spent tangled up in fears and doubts that were entirely of my own creation. I was afraid of not knowing the answer in class and looking stupid, or worried about what some boy thought of me, or wondering whether the other girls liked my clothes or my hair, or angsting about some offhand comment someone made to me in the lunchroom.”

RMV/Shutterstock

“I would love to go back in time and tell my younger self, ‘Michelle, these middle and high school years are just a tiny blip in your life, and all the slights and embarrassments and heartaches, all those times you got that one question wrong on that test – none of that is important in the scheme of things,'” she revealed to the outlet.

Things ended up going well for Michelle, especially since she ended up in the White House and had a major positive impact on many people around the world for eight years while her husband, Barack Obama, was present of the United States. But Michelle isn’t the only star who would gladly have something to tell themselves.

Scroll on down to see more celebs’ advice to their younger selves!