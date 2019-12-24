Legally twins? Reese Witherspoon further convinced fans that her daughter, Ava Phillippe, is her spitting image as the Big Little Lies actress shared a photo from their mother-daughter date night. Reese took to Instagram just days before Christmas to post a super cute selfie with her stunning mini-me.

“Girls’ night out with my favorite daughter! (OK she’s my only daughter but still),” the 43-year-old beauty hilariously captioned the adorable pic with her little girl on Monday, December 23. In the snap, Reese and Ava, 20, can be seen serving soft smiles while donning matching black ensembles, eye-catching red lips and festive jewelry.



Fans of the Morning Show star — who shares Ava and son Deacon Phillippe, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — flooded the comment section with messages for the mother-daughter duo. “I thought it was a photo of SISTERS!!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “It just looks like you are looking in a mirror and she’s your reflection.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Copy and paste!!!”

Besides looking nearly identical to her daughter, Reese, who is also the mom of 7-year-old son Tennessee Toth with husband Jim Toth, couldn’t share a better relationship with Ava. In fact, the Legally Blonde star admitted she couldn’t be happier to have welcomed her daughter so early in her life.

“I’ve been a mom since 1999. I got pregnant [with Ava] when I was 22 and delivered when I was 23,” she explained on her Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine YouTube page in September. “To be totally honest, it was scary. I was scared.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The doting mom of three confessed she was unsure of her career and path in life after welcoming Ava two decades ago. “I didn’t know what it was going to do to my job or my career. Your entire life will change,” she explained. “Everything you believe, every piece of food you eat, every piece of independence you have. You can’t go out without thinking of another person.”

Despite many years of trials and tribulations, Reese is now a kickass mama, wife and Hollywood superstar. “These are all the things that happen in the beginning, and then it just evolves from there,” the Walk the Line star continued. “I find that having little kids is more physical and it’s just really hard on your body, so I am glad that I had kids kind of young. I had one at 23, one at 27 and then again at 37. And oh my god, having a baby at 37 was so much harder. This is just me being real.”

We can’t get enough of Reese and her sweet family!