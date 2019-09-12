Isn’t Reese Witherspoon supposed to be the parent?! In a new interview, the 43-year-old actress revealed she has been teaching her oldest son, Deacon, 15, how to drive and he’s already a lot more focused than her behind the wheel.

“Oh, God. God help us all,” she laughed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He’s a good driver. He’s actually a better driver than I am. I get distracted a lot because I see cute dogs.”

Reese admitted that she loves dogs so much that she’ll pull over on the side of the road just to get out and pet one. “I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to pull over!’ I will literally pull over and get out of the car if it’s a bulldog. Only a bulldog. I’m very preferential to certain breeds … if it’s being walked by somebody and it’s really cute,” the Legally Blonde star said. “There’s probably a lot of pictures in the world of me on the side of the road with dogs.”

Even though Reese gets distracted while driving, we’re sure she’s teaching Deacon all of her great tips and tricks for being a great driver on the road. After all, when it comes to her son and her two other kids — Ava Phillippe, 20, and Tennessee, 6 — she does everything that she can to make sure her children make the right steps in life.

“As a teenager, you only know what you know in the world. You don’t know what it’s like to work in a foreign country or to be in medicine or science,” she previously told InStyle. “I have friends in a lot of different fields, so I try to surround my kids with people who have incredible experiences in other industries. We can get really isolated here in Hollywood.”

If only Reese could have been our driving teacher!