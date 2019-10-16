You might not know this, but Reese Witherspoon is not an only child! She actually has an older brother named John D. Witherspoon who is 47 years old. Even though Reese doesn’t post about him on Instagram as much as she does her kids — Ava, 20, Deacon, 15, and Tennessee, 7 — she still loves him just as much.

In fact, the Big Little Lies star gushed about her brother when she posted a rare photo with him this past weekend.

“Happy Birthday to my big brother who always volunteers to be my chauffeur when I’m in Nashville,” she said on Sunday, October 13. “He is also good at many important things like: setting up electronic devices, cleaning AC filters, smoking 5lbs of ribs for a party and changing oil filters. All of these skills are much appreciated by his sister. Love you, big bro! 🌟🎈🎂 P.S. I need help with my wifi today … can you come over?”

It’s obvious that John loves Reese just as much as she adores him! In the beautiful snap, Reese’s older brother flashed a big smile while he sat beside her in the driver’s seat of a car.

“Brothers are the best,” Maria Shriver commented on the post while Jessica Capshaw shared two pink heart emojis.

For National Siblings Day, Reese also paid tribute to her big bro by sharing a throwback photo of them together as kids. “Happy #NationalSiblingsDay to the best big brother!” she said at the time. In the caption, she also made fun of her choice of T-shirts. “What’s that saying? Fashion fades but family is forever??” she joked. “😂Love you!”

Just like Reese, John is also a family man! He’s married to the gorgeous Jennie Witherspoon and together they parent their two daughters — Draper and Abby. You can bet that Reese is a great aunt to John’s kids and since she and her brother both love to eat donuts, they probably enjoy a few of the tasty treats every time they meet up

“Love seeing my brother. He shares my love for doughnuts and that’s how I know we are related,” Reese hilariously wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and John together.

We adore the Witherspoon family!