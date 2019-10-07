Hollywood BFFs! In a new interview, Reese Witherspoon revealed how she and Jennifer Aniston came to be such good pals and, believe it or not, it all started when she played the brunette beauty’s sister on Friends in 2000.

“She was so sweet to me,” Reese recalled to Harper’s Bazaar. “I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”

Reese also liked the way Jen carried herself and didn’t judge her for being a young mom at the time. “I was 23 years old and had just had a baby,” she said. “I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, ‘You have a baby?’ I was like, ‘I know, it’s weird.’ And I remember her being like, ‘Where are you going?’ And I was like, ‘I’m pumping!’”

There really wasn’t anything the Big Little Lies star didn’t adore about the Hollywood starlet. They got along great then and now, nearly 20 years later, they’re both working on a new series together called The Morning Show.

The comedy program dives deep into the daily lives and challenges of both men and women in the workplace. It also touches on the #MeToo movement and the sexual allegations made against a few media giants in show business.

“When we started, the show was just a book, and nothing had happened with Harvey Weinstein or Les Moonves yet. The Roger Ailes scandal had happened the year before,” Reese explained.

“Then, in October 2017, all those stories started to break about the way women in media were treated,” the Walk the Line star added. “We decided we needed to start from square one and redevelop everything with more of a slant about the truth coming out in media and people being held accountable for their behavior.”

The Morning Show premieres on Friday, November 1, and we can’t wait to see these two stars in action!