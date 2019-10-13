What a close bond! Reese Witherspoon is of course one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood, but not many people know that she has an older brother named John. The A-lister recently shared a rare photo of the two together in honor of his birther.

The Oscar-winner, 43, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 13, to not only post a snap of herself with her big brother, 46, but to send him nothing but sweet words on his special day. “Happy Birthday to my big brother who always volunteers to be my chauffeur when I’m in Nashville,” the Hollywood star wrote alongside the pic of the two smiling inside of a car.

“He is also good at many important things like: setting up electronic devices, cleaning AC filters, smoking 5lbs of ribs for a party and changing oil filters,” Reese continued. “All of these skills are much appreciated by his Sister. Love you big bro! P.S. I need help with my WiFi today … can you come over? Take a look at the pic below!

Fans were loving the look at this sweet duo, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You two look so much alike!” one person said. While another added, “He’s so handsome! Matching smiles. You can feel the love in this pic.” Even Maria Shiver chimed in with, “Brothers are the best!”

John isn’t in the entertainment industry like his younger sister, as he remained in Nashville and became a family man — he is married to Jennie Witherspoon. The pair also share daughters Draper and Abby. He is also an uncle to Reese’s three kids — Ava, 20, Deacon, 15, and Tennessee, 7.

Instagram

In fact, the Walk the Line star once revealed that she is quite happy she had kids at a young age. “I’ve been a mom since 1999. I got pregnant [with Ava] when I was 22 and delivered when I was 23,” Reese explained on her YouTube page. “To be totally honest, it was scary. I was scared. I didn’t know what it was going to do to my job or my career. Your entire life will change. Everything you believe, every piece of food you eat, every piece of independence you have. You can’t go out without thinking of another person.”

“These are all the things that happen in the beginning, and then it just evolves from there,” she continued. “I find that having little kids is more physical and it’s just really hard on your body, so I am glad that I had kids kind of young. I had one at 23, one at 27 and then again at 37. And oh my god, having a baby at 37 was so much harder. This is just me being real.”

Marion Curtis/StarPix for HBO/Shutterstock

We’re just glad that those kids have quite the uncle!