Ree Drummond Shows Off Living Room in New House: Photos

Ree Drummond Shows Off Gorgeous Living Room in New Oklahoma House: Photos Inside Her Estate

Ree Drummond’s new home is coming together! The Food Network chef shared a look at one of her favorite rooms in her Oklahoma estate.

Ree shocked fans in May 2022 when she revealed that she moved out of her famous farmhouse with her family and into a temporary home. The move was sparked by years of structural damage that made their previous residence unlivable.

The Pioneer Woman star and her husband, Ladd Drummond, got to work drawing up plans to build a new house where their old one once stood.

“When we build our main house, we’re only doing one or two bedrooms, so it’s not going to be a big mega house,” she said.

Scroll below to see pictures of the living area inside Ree’s new home.