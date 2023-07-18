Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond may have just unlocked your newest kitchen obsession! The celebrity chef revealed the cooking hack she has been doing since she was 18 months old.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, July 17, Ree, 54, shared her method of perfectly cutting a pineapple without any fuss. While it may sound very simple, the cookbook author showed the step-by-step process of cutting the skin, dicing the fruit and removing its bitter core so that it is ready to eat in a matter of minutes.

“This is how I’ve cut up a pineapple since I was 18 months old. Well, or however old I was when I first cut up a pineapple,” she captioned the clip. “I’m sure there’s a more intuitive way to do it but this has worked fine for me for the past 12 decades or so. (Note: I sped up some parts of this to end your torture sooner.) How do you cut up your [pineapple] anyways?????”

Fans of Ree were left in awe by how easy she made the process look while others were enamored by the kitchen backdrop in the video. Of course, her shelves are full of items from her Pioneer Woman collection of cookware and home goods. The walls are covered in white and blue geometric wallpaper, another signature style accent that can be seen in several other rooms around Ree’s house.

The Food Network star moved into a new home on her Oklahoma ranch property in December 2021 with her husband, Ladd Drummond. Ree and Ladd, 54, share kids Alex, Paige, Bryce, Todd and foster son Jamar.

The family opted to move out of their famous farmhouse due to structural damage. Todd grew up in the house, making it extremely difficult to leave all the memories behind.

Still, the Drummond family has been making the most of their situation and enjoying time spent together in their new home — located just next door to their old home. In the future, Ree and Ladd hope to build their dream house on their sprawling ranch.

“When we build our main house, we’re only doing one or two bedrooms, so it’s not going to be a big mega house,” Ree told People in May 2022. “But right now, we’re happy in the guest house. And this may be our ‘house, house’ for the time being. It’s very comfortable and again, simple. We had to be very selective about what we brought here.”