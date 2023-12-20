Ree Drummond’s kids are coming home for the holidays! The Pioneer Woman star cannot wait to host Christmas in her new Oklahoma house this year with her husband, Ladd Drummond.

“A year ago, I wrote to you about our looming empty nest,” Ree, 54, wrote in a post on her blog on December 12. “Todd was getting ready to leave for college and my trepidation was extreme. Yet here Ladd and I are, with almost a year of empty nesting under our belts and we are still living and breathing (and eating!) — and looking forward to all the kids coming home for the holidays. Life is going to happen whether we are ready or not, and one thing I learn time and time again is that everything’s going to be OK.”

Ree and Ladd, also 54, are parents to kids Alex, 26, Paige, 23, Bryce, 21, Todd, 19, and foster son Jamar, 21. The culinary expert is thrilled to have her children back home for the holidays and is looking forward to continuing their family traditions.

“I would like to declare that I am more excited than is normal to finally host both our Thanksgiving and Christmas meals this year, after a few years of hopping from place to place,” Ree continued. “Ladd and I finally finished our new house, and when I say I started laying out my plates and napkins a little early (is six weeks too early?), I am not exaggerating. I’ve already planned the menus and made the grocery list and I wouldn’t be surprised if I set my turkey alarm a week or more before the big day. Have I mentioned I’m excited about hosting the holidays?”

The couple announced in May 2022 that they were moving out of their famous Oklahoma farmhouse after all of their kids went away to college and started their own careers. The house had been in Ladd’s family for four generations but faced its fair share of structural damage over the years.

​​​​”It wasn’t a charming 50-year-old house. We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix,” Ree told People at the time.

Courtesy of Ree Drummond/Instagram

But Ree and Ladd didn’t have to move very far, as they built another house on the same ranch property. On Thanksgiving, several of the Drummond kids shared photos on their Instagram accounts from their family dinner.

“Well, considering we finally finished up our new house, I am hosting Thanksgiving at our actual home for the first time in a few years!” Ree wrote in a November 19 blog post. “Since we lost my father-in-law, Chuck, right before Thanksgiving last year, we had the meal at his house in 2022, which really felt right. This year, not only are we glad to be having the meal at home, Ladd and I are excited that so much of our family gets to be here.”