Beach babe! Reba McEntire had her radiant glow on full display as she hit the sand in Barbados during a recent vacation. The country songstress was all smiles as she went turtle watching on a boat during the fun-filled outing on Thursday, January 2.

Reba, 64, looked happier than ever as she stepped out wearing a bright blue bathing suit underneath a matching, multi-color rash guard. The “Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” singer accessorized her beachside ensemble with a white bucket hat and chunky red sunglasses.

The red-haired beauty’s Caribbean excursion comes shortly after news broke that her 2-year relationship with boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo was officially over. Closer Weekly first reported the news of their unexpected split in early November 2019.

“Skeeter is a great guy,” a friend of the country icon exclusively shared with Closer at the time of their breakup. “But her busy schedule and Skeeter’s way of life — he’s retired — just didn’t mesh very well. At the end of the day, they decided it wasn’t a match made in heaven, as they both initially thought. [The breakup] was amicable.”

Despite thinking Skeeter was the one, the insider told Closer that Reba — who was previously married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015, as well as Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 — was taking the split rather well. “She’s fine being single right now,” assured the friend. “Yes, she would like to find love again. She definitely wants to grow old with someone by her side, but she says she’s taking a little break.”

Although Reba has been living the single life since ending her relationship with Skeeter, the Academy Award winner has seemed anything but upset. In fact, just days after the news was revealed in late last year, Reba hit the stage at the 2019 CMA Awards and delivered an epic — and super sassy — performance of her hit song “Fancy.”

The “Does He Love You” songstress proved she has no time for negativity as she beamed with joy during her Barbadian vacation. A second source told Closer that, instead of mourning the loss of her and Skeeter’s relationship, Reba is ready embrace this new chapter in her life.

“Reba feels like this is kind of a new start for her. She’s single, she’s going back on the road and she’s optimistic about what’s in store,” the insider exclusively explained. “She feels young and energized and is staying open to all new possibilities coming her way. Reba says she can’t believe how lucky she is that her fans have stayed loyal to her for all these years.”

