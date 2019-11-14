Even though Reba McEntire is back on the market, a source told Closer Weekly that the country music star is doing just fine. Nearly a week after Closer broke the news that Reba called it quits with boyfriend of two years, Skeeter Lasuzzo, an insider explained why she appeared to be in great spirits while cohosting the 2019 CMA Awards on November 13.

“Don’t shed any tears for Reba. Single or attached, there’s no stopping her,” the source close to the 64-year-old beauty exclusively shared with Closer following her first appearance since the split at the 53rd annual event. “She’s better than ever. Reba worked the red carpet and wowed audiences at the CMA Awards alongside other country music greats like Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood.”

The insider even noted that the “Night the Lights Went out in Georgia” singer seems to be taking the breakup pretty well. “Reba may have split up with Skeeter, who she really thought was a keeper, but she sure didn’t show any signs of sadness,” the source shared. “In fact, she didn’t seem to have a care in the world. And she definitely didn’t need any shoulders to cry on.”

According to the insider, Reba’s been pretty distracted from the breakup thanks to the support from her fellow country music stars. “I heard that Dolly and other friends, those who had met Skeeter, provided some words of compassion, but no one dwelled on it,” the source explained. “Mainly because they know Reba, she’s strong and private, she’s doing just fine.”

When news broke in early November of Reba and Skeeter’s unexpected split, fans were shocked, to say the least. Although the Comfort from a Country Quilt author thought her photographer beau could be her soulmate, a previous insider exclusively told Closer that their romantic relationship just fizzled out.

“Skeeter is a great guy,” the source admitted at the time. “But her busy schedule and Skeeter’s way of life — he’s retired — just didn’t mesh very well. At the end of the day, they decided it wasn’t a match made in heaven, as they both initially thought. [The breakup] was amicable.”

The insider even insisted that Reba is looking on the bright side. “She has no regrets,” said the source. “Skeeter showed her that love is always around the corner.”

