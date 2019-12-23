After Reba McEntire split from her ex-boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in November, she’s been focusing more on herself. And since the New Year is quickly approaching, she’s been coming up with a whole bunch of cool ideas that will take her career to the next level.

“Reba feels like this is kind of a new start for her. She’s single, she’s going back on the road and she’s optimistic about what’s in store,” an insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “She feels like her past couple of albums have opened her up to new fans and she loves that. She feels young and energized and is staying open to all new possibilities coming her way. Reba says she can’t believe how lucky she is that her fans have stayed loyal to her for all these years.”

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

With great hits like “He Gets That From Me” and “Fancy,” it’s no wonder Reba’s fans have stayed by her side for so many years. Now that she’s entering a new chapter in her life, the 64-year-old singer can’t wait for all the things she’ll do as a newly single woman.