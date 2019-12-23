Reba McEntire Is ‘Optimistic About What’s In Store’ For Her Following Skeeter Split: ‘She’s Excited’
After Reba McEntire split from her ex-boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in November, she’s been focusing more on herself. And since the New Year is quickly approaching, she’s been coming up with a whole bunch of cool ideas that will take her career to the next level.
“Reba feels like this is kind of a new start for her. She’s single, she’s going back on the road and she’s optimistic about what’s in store,” an insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “She feels like her past couple of albums have opened her up to new fans and she loves that. She feels young and energized and is staying open to all new possibilities coming her way. Reba says she can’t believe how lucky she is that her fans have stayed loyal to her for all these years.”
With great hits like “He Gets That From Me” and “Fancy,” it’s no wonder Reba’s fans have stayed by her side for so many years. Now that she’s entering a new chapter in her life, the 64-year-old singer can’t wait for all the things she’ll do as a newly single woman.
“She’s excited to try new things and always loves traveling to new places, so she is making that a priority,” the insider explained. “She loves taking trips with her friends. She stays really active and says that keeps her young.”
Not only that, but the country star has a motto that doesn’t quit. She always tells herself “that when she doesn’t know what to do she will pray on it and follow her heart. So that’s what she’s doing now.”
Besides working on herself, Reba has been spending a lot of time with family to make sure that she’s in the best headspace possible. With the support of her loved ones, the red-haired beauty can overcome any bad breakup.
“She’s been spending a lot of time with her siblings,” another source previously told Closer. “She’s also close with her son Shelby [Blackstock]. They’ll all take trips together. They’ve met up in Colorado a few times with her stepson Brandon [Blackstock] and his wife, Kelly [Clarkson].”
We can’t wait to hear what amazing songs Reba will write about her breakup!