Prince Philip has been hospitalized after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace confirmed to Us Weekly. The palace announced Queen Elizabeth‘s husband was hospitalized as “a precautionary measure” after being admitted on Tuesday, February 16.

The 99-year-old royal is expected to stay in the King Edward VII Hospital in London, England, “on a doctor’s recommendation for a few days,” the palace shared in a statement to the outlet. Though the royals didn’t reveal what exactly Philip was hospitalized for, the BBC reports it’s not related to COVID-19.

Philip’s hospitalization comes a little more than a year after he was taken to the same hospital in December 2019. The duke was observed and treated “in relation to a pre-existing condition,” a statement from the palace read. “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ doctor.”

At the time, a source revealed Philip — who married Elizabeth, 94, in 1947 — was “gravely ill” and was getting “worse” over time. Because of her husband’s deteriorating condition, Her Majesty was “worried sick” about her longtime love, an insider told Closer Weekly. Fortunately, Philip improved and was released just in time for Christmas.

Buckingham Palace shared the happy news that Philip was “discharged by his doctor” and sent home. “His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes,” a statement read.

Though Philip was ultimately released from the hospital in late 2019, he’s still been struggling with his health. “He’s been sick for a while now but got worse,” a separate royal insider exclusively told Closer in January 2020. “He’s out of hospital (for now) and is spending quality time with Queen Elizabeth.”

The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult to see his family throughout 2020, but Philip has been counting his blessings as the father of his four kids, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. He also has eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

“[Philip] knows his days are numbered and is trying to make the most of the time he has left with the queen,” another source told Closer in August 2020. “He doesn’t have the same energy.”

We’re sending our best wishes to Philip and his royal family members.