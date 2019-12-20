We hope Prince Philip is OK! Buckingham Palace announced that the 98-year-old royal was admitted into a London hospital for a “preexisting condition” on Friday, December 20.

According to Us Weekly, the statement read, “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

Unlike his wife, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip doesn’t make as many public appearances as he used to. In 2018, he decided to step away from most of his royal duties due to his age and various health struggles.

The queen, 93, released a statement through Buckingham Palace about the decision. “In taking this decision, the duke has the full support of the Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen,” it read.

“Thereafter, the duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time. Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full program of official engagement with the support of members of the royal family,” the statement continued.

Since then, Prince Philip has rarely made any public appearances. He did however, scare royal fans when he got into a serious car accident earlier this year. The Duke’s Land Rover overturned near his Sandringham estate when he was trying to make his way through an intersection. Although no one was seriously injured, he wrote a nice apology letter to a woman who suffered a broken wrist due to the accident.

We hope everything is OK with Prince Philip. Just last month he was taking photos with Duchess Meghan‘s son, Archie.