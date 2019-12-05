For decades he has been by Queen Elizabeth‘s side, but not many people know that Prince Philip grew up in a household with four sisters — and it’s time we get to know them.

Born in 1921, the Duke of Edinburgh was the youngest child — and only son — of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg. However, the royal also had four older siblings to look after him — Princess Margarita, Princess Theodora, Princess Cecilie and Princess Sophie.

Of the five siblings, Philip is the only one who is still alive, but he has done plenty as a member of the royal family, including raising awareness for things like conservation and military and engineering. “His passion for industry has been seen in countless visits to research laboratories, coal mines, factories and engineering works, with the aim of contributing to the improvement of British industrial life,” his official biography reads. “On an international scale, he has sponsored six conferences on the human problems of industrial communities within the Commonwealth, in his capacity as Patron of The Work Foundation.”

These days, Philip isn’t as hands-on in his duties as he once was, as in May 2018 he decided to take a step back from it all. “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year,” an official announcement stated at the time. “In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen.”

Even though the royal may not make as many public appearances as before, he of course has always taken the time for family. In fact, Philip was one of the first people to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son, Archie. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle,” a statement read in May 2019. “The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.” So incredible!

