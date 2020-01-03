Even though Prince Philip may not be in the hospital anymore, he is still fighting to get back on the road to good health while resting with his family.

“Prince Philip is still very sick. He’s been sick for a while now but got worse towards the end of last year,” a royal insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “He’s out of hospital (for now) and is spending quality time with Queen [Elizabeth] at Sandringham over the next few weeks.”

“He prefers being in the countryside to London, and while he’s been put on bed rest, feels at home at Sandringham,” the source continued. On December 20, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, was admitted to the “King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,” according to a statement. However, the royal was sent home after just four days in order to spend Christmas with his loved ones.

Philip Toscano/AP/Shutterstock

Philip was “discharged by his doctor,” Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement soon after his release. “His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.” Everyone is of course worried about Philip, especially his longtime wife, 93.

“The Queen is worried sick,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “She can’t imagine what life will be like without her husband in it.” Philip isn’t as active as he once was, as he has been slowing down and looking after himself — he has even stayed away from making a ton of appearances after retiring from his public duties in August 2017.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year,” a message read at the time. “In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen.”

Shutterstock

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen,” the statement continued. “Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.”

We hope Philip gets better real soon!

