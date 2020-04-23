Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prince Louis‘ family couldn’t be with him to celebrate his second birthday on Thursday, April 23. However, they did give him a few birthday shout-outs on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to Prince Louis who is celebrating his second birthday today,” the official Instagram account of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared. Next to their heartwarming caption was a few photos that Kate Middleton posted of her son in honor of his special day. The pictures were taken by Kate, 38, and it showed a young Prince Louis with his hands covered in paint.

Kate Middleton/Clarence House/Instagram

Prince Charles, on the other hand, used a different photo to celebrate his grandson’s birthday. Clarence House, the official Instagram account of the Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, posted a sweet snap of Louis getting a hug from his grandad. “A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today,” they wrote.

Sadly, due to COVID-19 concerns, Kate and Prince William had to “call off” Louis’ birthday party, a source told Closer Weekly on March 25. The parents of three “were planning a get-together at Anmer Hall the weekend before, with all his little friends and an entertainer,” the insider said. “Although the celebrations haven’t been completely canceled — they’ll just do something smaller with immediate family only.”

Although Louis couldn’t have the birthday party he wanted, he’s sure to have a great time with his siblings. After all, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, have started to “include him in their play sessions and games,” another source told Closer on March 23.

MEGA

When the trio are together, they like to pretend like they’re in a rock band. “Louis loves singing and dancing, just like his sister, Charlotte. But they aren’t the only musicians in the family,” the insider noted. “George is learning how to play the guitar and piano. There are times when Kate covers her ears to block out the noise, but she laughs about it.”

Louis must have had a great morning with his family for his birthday!