Whatever Happened to the ‘Profiler’ Cast? See What Ally Walker and the Other Stars Are Up to Now

It may not be the crime drama that comes to mind first, but Profiler — which ran on NBC from September 1996 until July 2000 — is certainly one of the most interesting when looking at what happened behind the scenes. Trust us on this one.

The series starred Ally Walker as Dr. Samantha Waters, a criminal profiler working with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force — the fictional agency going by VCTF — in Atlanta, Georgia. Ally, 58, portrayed the character for the show’s first three seasons but she ultimately left the show ahead of its fourth and final season with Jamie Luner replacing her.

“I got worn out by Profiler. I couldn’t handle the 16-hour days and being in every shot. I had just had a baby, and then I had another baby, and John [Landgraf, her TV producer husband] was starting to work on his career,” she told Soap Opera Digest in 2017 about leaving the show and letting John pursue what was a career dream for him. “I was the major breadwinner when we started and then it just became too much. But, it all worked out in the end.”

Snap/Shutterstock

Starring alongside Ally were Julian McMahon as detective John Grant, Peter Frechette as computer hacker George Fraley, Roma Maffia as forensic pathologist Grace Alvarez and Robert Davi as Bailey Malone, Samantha’s mentor. Aside from Ally’s departure, there was another cast shakeup during its run. That happened when Caitlin Wachs — who played Samantha’s daughter, Chloe Waters — was replaced by Evan Rachel Wood, each of them on the show for two seasons.

Profiler consisted of 83 episodes and is in the same shared universe with a TV series called The Pretender — which ultimately ran for the same time period from 1996 to 2000 — and they three crossover episodes between them.

Court TV — which is now TruTV — obtained syndication rights in 2000 by paying $200,000 an episode for a four-year license to air it. That very same year, the network obtained Medical Detectives from TLC and renamed it Forensic Files.

Scroll down to see what the cast of Profiler is up to these days — nearly 20 years since the show came to an end.