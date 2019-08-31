For nine seasons, Touched By An Angel brought joy, hope and inspiration into every household in America. However, now that it’s been off the air for quite some time, it’s time to learn what happened to the cast.

Premiering on CBS on September 21, 1994, the supernatural drama revolved around an angel named Monica (played by Roma Downey) doing her best to bring guidance and messages from God to strangers, all while being helped by her supervisor Tess (Della Reese). After 211 episodes, the popular series wrapped up, but not before reeling in quite the following and accolades — it was nominated for eleven Primetime Emmy Awards between 1997 and 2000, as well as three Golden Globe nominations.

At its peak, the series also topped the ratings list for the network. In fact, it’s been so popular that even after the show closed its curtains it continues to be seen in syndication.

“Still to this day, wherever I am in airports or shopping malls people tell me, ‘Oh, that show has changed my life.’ or ‘That show helped my family heal’ or ‘You’ll never know what that show did for us’ and so I’m thrilled that it’s back at a regular spot in the television and has a chance to heal and touch people’s lives all over again,” Roma once said of the show’s impact. So incredible!

Scroll on down below to learn what happened to the cast of Touched By An Angel!