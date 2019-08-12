So cute! Priscilla Presley stopped by the Today show to update viewers on Graceland’s upcoming plans to continue honoring Elvis Presley‘s memory, but she also gave us an update on her family as well.

When asked how her daughter Lisa Marie Presley is doing these days, the former Dallas and The Naked Gun star confirmed that she is “doing well.” This comes just days after it was confirmed that Lisa Marie would be writing a tell-all book that, as an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly, has Priscilla “worried.”

“The [twins] are great, they’re almost 11 years old now,” Priscilla continued. “Time is flying by so fast.”

Being the proud grandmother that she is, the 74-year-old didn’t pass up a chance to gush about her granddaughters’ being musically inclined like their famous grandfather, The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“I think they’re quite talented actually,” Priscilla told the hosts about Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Ann. “They were in ballet and dance class and opera, so they’re testing the waters a little bit.”

On top of Lisa Marie’s upcoming memoir, Priscilla is also busy working with Baz Luhrmann on a biopic about the “All Shook Up” singer. When asked about it, she noted that the family is “very much involved” in the process and that the director has visited her house “a couple times for lunch” to discuss “all the things he wants to do with the film.”

“It’s going to be a very interesting picture,” the Elvis Presley Enterprises founder teased about the movie starring Austin Butler as Elvis himself and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. “Of course, [with] Baz, it’s going to be stylized very different and [be] a different take, something quite honest. We’re really looking forward to it.”

As for what Priscilla feels her late husband would think about all the attention he continues to receive decades after he tragically died at the age of 42, the answer is quite simple.

“He would not believe it,” Priscilla noted. “Truly, he would not believe it.”