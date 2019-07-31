Yikes! Lisa Marie Presley‘s recently announced tell-all book is expected to be a doozy — and if there’s anyone who is most anxious about what she is going to write in it, it’s mom Priscilla Presley.

“Priscilla isn’t happy with Lisa Marie for making a deal with a publisher,” an insider exclusively shared to Closer Weekly, noting that Priscilla is “worried” about what Lisa Marie will say about her late father, Elvis Presley.

If anything, Priscilla doesn’t want her daughter to “affect Elvis Presley Enterprises and the various business assets” her family has accumulated over the years, so she thinks it’s best if the book wasn’t written at all. However, Lisa Marie is already on her way to making her tell-all book a reality.

According to the New York Post‘s “Page Six” column, Lisa Marie is shopping a deal with Gallery Books worth between $3 and $4 million to write a novel about “shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of Elvis.” Needless to say, when Lisa’s work makes it into bookstores, it will definitely be a game changer!

“I was in love with him at the time,” Lisa Marie once revealed to the Daily Mail about being married to the “Billie Jean” singer. “I was still relatively young, and trying to decide what would be better for me — being with someone who doesn’t have anything, and then they get trampled and have no ego because they just become ‘Mr. Presley’, or being with someone whose situation is comparable to mine.”

Besides her high-profile romances and her famous father, Lisa can also include a couple of facts about herself as well. For instance, she could probably write about her burgeoning music career or her road to stardom. We’re sure she will also mention her four kids — Danielle Riley Keough, 29, Benjamin Keough, 26, and 10-year-old twins Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and FInley Aaron Love Lockwood — too.

Sounds like Lisa Marie’s tell-all book will be anything but boring!