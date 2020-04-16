Bad timing. Princess Beatrice has canceled her royal wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source confirms to Closer Weekly.

“She desperately wanted to walk down the aisle with Edo, but it just wasn’t feasible because of the health crisis,” the insider reveals on Thursday, April 16. “She doesn’t want to put any of her friends and loved ones at risk.”

Mark R Milan/Shutterstock

The 31-year-old bride-to-be was set to marry the 37-year-old financier at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29. Beatrice’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth also planned to host an after-wedding celebration at the Buckingham Palace gardens.

“She’s really upset because this is the third time they’ve had to cancel and can’t help thinking the wedding is doomed,” the source tells Closer, pointing out the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has already had to go through the pain of postponing her big day.

Although the future bride is unsure of when she’ll be able to walk down the aisle, we bet Bea’s still looking forward to the day when she and Edoardo can tie the knot. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, a previous source told Closer about the red-haired beauty’s wedding plans.

“Bea is really excited about making it official,” the insider revealed in February. “[Her mom has] been helping her with the organizing and she also has a wedding planner. It won’t be a huge wedding, like Kate [Middleton] and [Prince] William’s or Meghan [Markle] and [Prince] Harry’s, but she’s fine with that.”

Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock

As royal admirers remember, Beatrice and Edoardo announced they were engaged to be married in September 2019. The lovebirds shared their plans to wed just months after they made their debut as a couple in April.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,” an official statement from the royal family read at the time. “Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course.”

We can’t wait for the day when Bea gets to walk down the aisle!