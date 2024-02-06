One day after King Charles III revealed his cancer diagnosis to the world, Princess Anne stepped in to host an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, February 6.

Opera singer Nicholas Spence, rugby referee Sara Cox and wheelchair rugby athlete James Simpson were presented awards by Anne, 73, during the ceremony. Following the event, she paid a visit to a community center in Nottinghamshire.

Anne’s royal appearances came on the heels of Charles’ ongoing health battle. Per multiple reports, Charles, 75, informed Anne and their other brothers, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, of his condition prior to making the public statement about his cancer.

He underwent surgery to correct his enlarged prostate in late January and was discharged from the London Clinic on January 29.

“Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a statement posted online. “His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

On Monday, February 5, Buckingham Palace revealed that diagnostic tests confirmed that Charles has cancer. They did not specify what kind of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement read. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The statement continued, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Prince Harry traveled to the U.K. to visit his father as he continues to undergo treatment. The Spare author was photographed arriving at Clarence House, where Charles and Queen Camilla are currently staying.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sent his well wishes to Charles as he seeks treatment.

“Obviously, like everyone else, shocked and sad and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live, adding that he hopes Charles, “gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery.”

“That’s what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I’m of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal,” he continued.