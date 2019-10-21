After marrying Duchess Meghan in a beautiful wedding ceremony and welcoming son Archie, Prince Harry has been very busy lately. He opened up about his workload and how it affects his family and his relationship with brother Prince William in ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey

“Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers,” he said. “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and, as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

Shutterstock

In regards to all the royal rumors that he and William haven’t been seeing eye to eye recently, Harry said, “the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

It was previously reported that Harry and William were feuding when the public thought that their wives weren’t getting along.

“It’s actually that William and Harry have had a rift,” Nick Bullen, executive producer of When Phillip Met Prince Philip: 60 Years of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and Inside the Royal Wedding, revealed to Fox News in March. “All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public.”

Nick admitted that the public has been worried about Harry and William’s relationship because it’s never easy to see two brothers fight.

Shutterstock

“I think people don’t want to think about that with these two boys,” he says. “These are two boys who lost their mother [Princess Diana] at a really early age, and the fairy tale is that they are closer than ever, and need each other, and I think that’s probably true, but equally they are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives, they are moving to different parts of the country, different duties.”

We’re so glad that Harry cleared up those rumors about feuding with William. We would never want to hear about the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge being at odds!