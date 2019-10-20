Flying back? Meghan Markle may not live in America anymore, but she still has her original home on her mind, as she and Prince Harry are hoping to spend Thanksgiving in the U.S.

“A few months ago they discussed taking a family trip to the US before Christmas, and as their schedules are so hectic until November they’re hoping to go for Thanksgiving,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Thanksgiving isn’t celebrated in the UK, but as an American it’s always been a big deal to Meghan.” The royal couple is of course expected to bring their only son, Archie, along with them on the exciting holiday trip.

Shutterstock

It should come as no surprise that the famous pair want to get away for a moment for the holidays, especially since the former actress, 38, has been struggling adjusting to the royal life under the spotlight. “As a woman it’s really — it’s a lot,” the Duchess of Sussex told ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby for the upcoming ABC documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed. … And also thank you for asking, because not many people will have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

“Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable,” the Suits alum continued. “And so that was made really challenging, and then, when you have a new born, you know?”

Shutterstock

It is not yet known where in the U.S. the duo would spend the holiday with their baby, but Meghan has considered taking Archie to her hometown in the past. “For Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this year. “So she plans to go on a trip to Los Angeles with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane.”

We certainly hope Meghan and Harry make landfall in America soon!

