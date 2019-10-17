To this day, Prince Harry is still having a hard time dealing with mom Princess Diana‘s death — and who can blame him? His mother died when he was only 12 years old when she was involved in a tragic car crash in Paris. In ITV’s upcoming documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry can be seen talking about her death while on a royal trip to Africa with wife Duchess Meghan.

“I think being part of this family — in this role, in this job — every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,” he said. “In that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as oppose to the best.”

Diana always loved going to Africa and Harry admitted that being on that continent felt like a “wound that festers” because of how much she still means to him. However, he wasn’t there alone. In addition to Meghan, his baby boy, Archie, was along for the trip.

“Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional. But everything that I do reminds me of her,” he confessed. “But as I said — with the role, with the job and sort of the pressures that come with that — I get reminded of the bad stuff.”

In Africa, Harry continued her work when he visited Angola to help eliminate and ban landmines like she did years ago.

“Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram page explained in September.

“In 1997, Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed,” the post continued. “Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and inhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses.”

If Princess Diana was still alive today, she would be so proud of everything her son has achieved!