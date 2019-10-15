As expected, Duchess Kate and Prince William‘s royal tour of Pakistan is off to a great start. On Monday, October, 14, they kicked off their five-day tour by arriving at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan and then, on Tuesday, October 15, they headed over to Islamabad to meet the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Presidential Palace.

William and Kate practically lit up when they finally got to sit down with Arif and Imran — the latter being one of Princess Diana‘s old friends. The politician hosted Diana in the Middle Eastern country and he said he wanted to help the princess marry her lover and Pakistani heart surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan at the time.

However, things took a turn for the worst when Diana died in a tragic car accident in 1997. Due to her early death, she never remarried after her divorce from Queen Elizabeth‘s son Prince Charles the year prior.

According to the prime minister, Diana was madly in love with Hasnat, but he didn’t want to tie the knot.

“She had been involved with him for two years and she had wanted to marry him. It was clear that she was very deeply in love with Dr. Hasnat and I just don’t think she could have got over it that quickly,” he said in a documentary, according to the Telegraph. “I had it in my mind that I was going to talk to him. At least to find out what was the reason [for his reluctance to marry her] because maybe there was some reason that she [the Princess] wasn’t aware of.”

“Maybe I could speak to him because having married someone from outside my culture, if there was something that could be cleared or some advice that could be given, then maybe I would be able to help,” he added. Unfortunately, nothing eventuated from this due to Diana’s sudden passing.

“Before that could happen, that tragic incident took place,” he said.

