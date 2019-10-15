If we could raid Duchess Kate‘s closet, we certainly would! The 37-year-old royal showed her fans that she is not playing around when she touched down in Pakistan for her five day royal tour in the Middle Eastern country with Prince William.

For the outing, Kate wore a gorgeous pale blue Catherine Walker dress that looked very similar to the gown that her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, wore to Pakistan in 1996. Kate never revealed if she was paying homage to Diana’s sense of fashion, but she has shown a lot of respect to William’s mom by paying tribute to her with clothes.

Back in September, famed journalist Katie Couric told Us Weekly that Diana would have been so proud of William and Prince Harry for finding such beautiful brides — both inside and out!

“I think she would love them,” the 62-year-old TV personality admitted, offering her opinion. “They’re thoroughly modern women, and I think they exhibit the best of Diana’s qualities, which include caring about something greater than yourself and committing yourself to worthwhile causes.”

Everyone turned on their TV’s to watch William marry Kate in 2011 and even more carved out a time of their day to see Harry marry Duchess Meghan in May 2018. Kate has been doing such a fabulous job tending to all of her royal duties too that she has been on Queen Elizabeth‘s good side lately. The monarch has actually started to prepare her for the day she will become queen.

“Kate’s been taking on new responsibilities little by little over the last few years, so it won’t be a shock when the time comes,” royal expert Rebecca Long previously dished to Us Weekly. “William and Kate are the favorite royals to take the crown in many generations, so the people of the U.K. are very excited about it.”

Not only does the queen think that Kate and William are ready to lead the country one day but she is been making sure her grandson’s bride knows exactly what to do.

“She’s really taken Kate under her wing,” the source said. “The two of them will often spend hours discussing royal life and the future of the monarchy.”

