Prince William and Duchess Kate Are Beaming With Joy While Playing a Game of Cricket in Pakistan

Game on! Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) dusted off their athletic skills as they enjoyed a fun-filled outing on the fourth day of their royal tour of Pakistan. While paying a visit to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Thursday, October 17, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a group of children for a friendly match of cricket.

William and Kate, both 37, seemed happier than ever as they took the field on Thursday afternoon. The royal couple were all smiles — and even laughs — as they competed against and alongside a mix of boys and girls from underprivileged backgrounds between the ages of 10 and 14.

The gorgeous duchess was glowing as she stepped out for the occasion in a traditional Pakistani garb. Kate donned a white custom shalwar kameez, which is also the name for a dress and trousers combination, as well as white sneakers. William, on the other hand, wore a classic, light blue dress shirt and black pants.

During the sporting event, the longtime pair — who tied the knot in 2011 and share kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — tried their best to excel at the bat-and-ball game, which happens to be the most popular sport in Pakistan and the No. 2 sport in the world.

It seems like William might be the better cricket player considering one of his first hits of the game scored six runs for his team. Kate, however, was sadly caught out twice, People reported. Although everyone loves a little relationship rivalry, fans were pleased the royal pair spent a fun-filled day with underprivileged kids.

Waqar Younis, the former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team and sports commentator, acted as the game’s umpire and gushed over how awesome the experience was. “I’m glad that they came,” he said, according to the outlet. “It was a great encouragement for these young kids.”

Following their visit to the National Cricket Academy, Kate and William headed over to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore and visited the children’s ward. Kensington Palace pointed out William’s special connection to the hospital in a social media post on Thursday morning.

“In 1996 and 1997 Diana, Princess of Wales visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, a state-of-the-art cancer facility located in the centre of Lahore,” the palace wrote of William’s late mother. “Over 20 years on, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the children’s ward at the hospital today to spend time with patients undergoing treatment, and speak to their families.”

William and Kate are doing so many anything things during their royal tour of Pakistan!

Scroll through the gallery below to see cute pics from the royal couple’s outing at the National Cricket Academy!