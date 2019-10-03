Looks like Duchess Kate doesn’t need a chef to cook for her family. She likes to do it herself! When the 37-year-old royal visited the Aga Khan Centre in London on Wednesday, October 2, she admitted that she likes to make curry for her family, but sometimes it can often be difficult because she has to make three different versions.

“It’s so hard cooking curry with the family though,” the Duchess of Cambridge explained. “The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium,” she said to her husband, Prince William. “And I quite like it hot.”

Out of her three kids — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — Kate admitted her middle child can handle her food a little bit more spicer than the rest.

“Charlotte is pretty good with heat,” she said. However, William is the opposite. “Me and heat, not so good,” he joked. “I love spice but not heat.”

Kate and William were at the Aga Khan Centre to celebrate Pakistani culture and they’re set to visit the Middle Eastern country on their next big royal tour. Even though William doesn’t like spicy food all that much, he said he’s extremely excited to go.

“I’m looking forward to it anyway,” he said, before grabbing his clothes. “I’m going to need a bigger suit.”

Kate and William’s kids will surely miss them when they go on their next royal tour, but since Charlotte and George are already assisting their mom in the kitchen, they can still make all of their favorite meals at home with a little bit of supervision.

On Tuesday, February 5, Kate revealed she’s been teaching her kids how to cook with the chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, Matthew Kleiner-Mann, during Children’s Mental Health Week.

“She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day,” he explained. “One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff. Food is important to her and she understands the links between mental health and physical exercise.”

Who knows? George and Charlotte might become the next Gordon Ramsay one day!