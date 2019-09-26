All aboard! It was nothing but smiles for Kate Middleton and Prince William as they were spotted together all thanks to naming a ship!

The royal couple headed to Birkenhead on Thursday, September 26, in order to take part in the naming ceremony of the polar research ship — the same boat that the public so hilariously voted to call Boaty McBoatface when they were given the very important job. However, unfortunately that name was not accepted, and instead it will officially be called the RRS Sir David Attenborough. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on hand to celebrate it at the Cammell Laird shipyard in Merseyside.

Kate and William — who were on hand without their three kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — were very happy to have been given a tour of the ship. The pair were even lucky enough to meet the people behind the building of the incredible ship, which will play a vital part in allowing research to be carried out in the Arctic and Antarctica for years into the future.

Shutterstock

Sir David — an English broadcaster and historian — stood alongside Kate and William as they continued to make their way around the ship — they were even seen waving at the excited crowd below.

This is not the first time that the duo has found themselves out on the open waters — just recently Kate and William, along with their little ones, made their way to the The King’s Cup regatta in order to go sailing for a good cause. The event was all about competing for eight charities, which all happened to be the famous couple’s patrons. “In this year’s race, The Duke is competing on behalf of @childbereavementuk,” a post read on their official Instagram at the time.

“The Duchess on behalf of the Early Years programme delivered by The Royal Foundation,” the post continued. So great! Well, Kate and William are on a boat … again!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Kate and William’s good time at the naming ceremony!