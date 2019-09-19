Duchess Kate Bonds With Moms and Their Kids During Outing at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital

So sweet! Duchess Kate (née Middleton) stepped out for a previously unannounced appearance at Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Thursday, September 19. The beloved Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she attended the solo outing in the early morning.

Looking as fashionable as always, the 38-year-old beauty showed off her slim figure in a stunning, black and white polka dot blouse tucked into a pair of black, wide-legged pants that fell just above her ankle. Kate tied her stylish look together with a pair of black pumps that featured a block heel and pointed toes.

During her outing, the brunette beauty paid a visit to the London hospital’s Sunshine House, the children’s development center. There, she met with first-time mothers and fathers associated with the program, Family Nurse Partnership, to “further her research and engagement with the Early Years sector,” Kensintgon Palace said of her visit.

Kate was educated on the incredible non-profit organization, which assists first-time parents ages 24 and under with a specially-trained family nurse. According to their website, the program’s mission is to arrange home visits for low-income mothers which typically begin during pregnancy and continue for two years following birth.

The wife of Prince William — who is the loving mom of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — was spotted chatting and bonding with young families as she enjoyed the special visit.

It seems like the gorgeous royal had her own family on her mind as she visited the children’s hospital on Wednesday morning. Kate was reminiscing on her earlier years as she admitted to other mothers that she couldn’t believe how much time has passed since giving birth to her first child.

“She said children grow up so quickly and she can’t believe that George is six already,” Chloe Koroma, 23, told People after chatting with the mom of three at the Sunshine House. Aww!

