Duchess Kate Is All Smiles During Solo Visit to the Natural History Museum in London

Saving the world! Duchess Kate (née Middleton) paid a visit to the Natural History Museum in London on October 9. The beloved royal stepped out for the previously unannounced event on Wednesday and had her signature smile on full display.

The 37-year-old beauty, who is actually a patron of the museum, stepped out for the solo event at the Angela Marmont Centre for U.K. Biodiversity. There, she learned all about her country’s plan to help protect and conserve the wildlife.

Kate embraced the gorgeous, fall weather as she donned a pair of green, wide-legged dress pants designed by Jigsaw and a plum-colored Warehouse sweater that featured a scalloped turtle neckline. The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized her ensemble with a matching Chanel purse and eggplant pumps. So stylish!

Throughout the rest of her outing, Kate had the opportunity to view some of the museum’s specimens and witness DNA sequencing before her very eyes. According to their website, visitors can “investigate all aspects of the natural world — from insects and plants to fossils and — with the help of our staff, facilities and resources.”

It’s not surprising that Kate is contributing her efforts in conserving the world and wildlife. Besides the fact that she and husband Prince William have been unspoken over the issues at hand with climate change and global warming, Kate has also gushed over how much nature means to their kids.

Following their family vacation to the private island of Mustique over the summer, a source close to the Cambridges revealed how much their kiddos, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, love being active.

“George loved seeing all the multi-colored fish and even spotted a tiny shark!” the insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly in late July. “As he’s so passionate about nature it was certainly one of the highlights!”

A separate source also opened up about their fun-filled outing at the King’s Cup royal sailing regatta in August. “They’re embracing family time,” the second source told Closer at the time. “They love being outdoors and running around freely.” Aww!

