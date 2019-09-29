She’s best known for playing Amanda Carrington on Dynasty, yet Catherine Oxenberg’s offscreen life has had nearly as many wild twists and turns as that classic ’80s nighttime soap. As the teenage daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, Catherine was encouraged to become an actress by her mom’s then-fiancée, Richard Burton.

Her break-through was a TV film portraying Princess Diana, the wife of her real-life second cousin once removed, Prince Charles. (It was at their wedding that Catherine turned down a marriage proposal from Prince Andrew!) She’d later find love with Starship Troopers’ Casper Van Dien and together they have two daughters: Celeste, 15, and Maya, 17.

In 2015 their 16-year union ended, but that heartbreak and disappointment was nothing compared to the trial she’s had to face in recent years: saving her daughter India, 28, from the notorious NXIVM sex cult. Closer Weekly talked with Catherine, 58, about her memoir, Captive; the new Lifetime film she executive-produced, Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter; and much more.

Shutterstock

Scroll below to read our exclusive Q&A with Catherine!