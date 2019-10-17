While recently attending the WellChild Awards in London on October 14, Duchess Meghan (née Markle) effortlessly showed off her figure in a familiar minidress that she was photographed in prior to giving birth to baby Archie. Despite welcoming their son five months ago in May, the royal mom looked incredible — and Prince Harry thought so too!

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chatted with guests at the annual awards ceremony, 10-year-old Emmie Narayn-Nicholas — who took home an award and attended alongside mom Eve — had the opportunity to exchange a few words with Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35.

WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“They were very lovely,” Eve gushed of the royal couple, according to Hello! magazine. “When she sat down I said, ‘Oh, you look amazing and you’ve just had a baby.’ [Harry] looked at her and went, ‘See, I told you!’ in a way that we would.”

Besides the fact that Harry was caught blushing over Meghan, Emmie’s mother said overall, the former Suits actress and her red-haired husband seemed like two really genuine people. “It did feel like they were very down to earth,” she explained.

Although Meg boasted her flawless figure while attending the 2019 WellChild Awards, the gorgeous duchess hasn’t been obsessing over her post-baby body. In fact, Meghan opened up about the insecurities that come along with becoming a mom just months after welcoming baby Archie in the late spring.

The former Deal or No Deal model “wants to change the perception that you have to be skinny to be beautiful,” a royal insider told Us Weekly in August. The source added that Meghan been very passionate about addressing insecurities when it comes to parenting.

Shutterstock

A separate source also dished that Meghan is less focused on the societal standards surrounding new moms, and more focused on being the best parent to her adorable youngster.

“It’s not easy to lose the weight, but she’s happy to be a realistic example for new mothers,” the second insider previously shared with the outlet, adding that Meghan has been “adjusting to motherhood” well and is “really happy.”

Considering “Meghan’s happiness is [Harry’s] No. 1 priority,” a source told Closer Weekly, it’s not surprising that the actress-turned-duchess is absolutely loving her new journey as a mom!